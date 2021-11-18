Zandra Rhodes, Martin Parr and co raise awareness for World Toilet Day

Zandra Rhodes’ Chinese Water Circles is printed in silk and draped over the seat © Rankin/WaterAid, 2021

Artists, fashion designers and celebrities including Zandra Rhodes, Martin Parr and Boy George are banding together as part of WaterAid and Rankin Agency’s Best Seat in the House campaign. The project, which comprises 25 artfully decorated toilet seats, marks World Toilet Day (19 November), an annual observance of the 3.6bn people living without safely managed sanitation. From Pam Hogg’s gold throne to Harry Hill’s “lucky” loo seat, each piece will help promote WaterAid’s wider “Thirst for Knowledge” appeal, which focuses on getting clean water and toilets to Nepal. As part of the campaign, any donations made before 15 February will be matched by the UK government. wateraid.org

250 artists unite for The Hepatitis C Trust

Nude, 2021, by Weef: lot 63 in the Art on a Postcard winter auction

This year marks the 20th anniversary of The Hepatitis C Trust, a patient-run charity aiming to end hepatitis C in the UK by 2030. To celebrate, Art on a Postcard is organising its largest sale yet, uniting 250 artists, each of whom have created a one-of-a-kind A6 artwork. Standout mini-masterpieces include British sculptor Schoony’s 3D printed graphite boy soldier, a vibrant ink and watercolour landscape by Birmingham-born painter Hurvin Anderson and nudes by cartoonist Weef. The initiative hopes to raise around £75,000, all of which will go to the Trust. Bidding starts at £50. Until 25 November, artonapostcard.com

Fenton’s sapphire cocktail ring supports Women for Women International

The rings in Fenton’s 10-piece cocktail collection are inspired by women working at the jeweller’s

Each one-of-a-kind ring in Fenton’s 10-piece cocktail collection is inspired by a woman in the jeweller’s London and India teams. Featuring consciously sourced tourmalines, topazes and morganites, these vibrant statement pieces were launched in September as a “celebration of colour, self-expression and joy”. Now, to celebrate Giving Tuesday later this month, one of these rings will be entered into a one-off prize draw, proceeds from which will go to Women for Women International, a charity that provides support to female survivors of war. Entries are £10 for a chance to win the sapphire-encrusted Lily ring. Draw opens 30 November, uk.givergy.com/fenton

A new art therapy programme from photographer Harley Weir

Harley Weir and Cressida Brotherstone have documented art therapy sessions

For the last four years, British photographer Harley Weir has been working with psychotherapist Cressida Brotherstone to document informal art therapy sessions. Over time the project has developed into Give Me Space, an initiative that provides support for people who don’t have access to therapy, and for which the pair will be fundraising at a special dinner. Hosted at Vauxhall’s Brunswick House, the evenings will feature herbal tinctures, food by Jackson Boxer and a series of work by outsider artists. All art displayed will be able to buy through Auction Collective from 8 December, with all proceeds going to the workshops. 30 November, £150, harleyweir.com

A stellar spirits auction to support Scottish youth

A single bottle release of The Balvenie 1964 © John Short

William Grant & Sons, Bruichladdich and Ardbeg are just some of the 40 distilleries taking part in the inaugural Distillers One of One sale. A partnership between Sotheby’s and The Distillers’ Charity (the philanthropic arm of The Worshipful Company Of Distillers), 90 per cent of the proceeds will go to the charity’s Youth Action Fund, which provides underprivileged Scottish youth with training and education opportunities. The first of three biennial sales will take place at Barnbougle Castle near Edinburgh, with star lots including a four-decanter prelude set of 1950s Glenfiddich bottlings (£220,000 to £350,000) – some of the oldest reserves in the William Grant & Sons stocks – a single bottle release of The Balvenie 1964 (£50,000 to £80,000) and a Ballindalloch cask fill experience (£6,000 to £10,000). 3 December, sothebys.com

COVID-19 vaccines for everyone, everywhere

Go Give One is aiming to raise £4 donations – the cost of a Covid vaccine

It’s estimated that it will take 11bn doses to vaccinate 70 per cent of the world against Covid-19. More than half of that number has already been met, but most doses have gone to high-income countries, with just 3 per cent of people in poorer countries vaccinated. To help level the playing field, the WHO Foundation has launched Go Give One, an international campaign that works to mobilise smaller donors with £4 donations (the cost of one jab). 2m vaccines have been committed since April, and in a new drive pushed by the ELMA Vaccines and Immunization Foundation, every jab pledged until 31 December will be doubled. gogiveone.org

An Elisabeth Molin “bootleg” sweater in aid of Sounds for Solidarity

Elisabeth Molin and Francesca Gavin’s broomstick “bootleg” sweatshirt, £35

Danish artist Elisabeth Molin makes “bootleg” garments – unofficial merchandise printed with cut-outs from cartoons. “I like how accessible, light and nomadic they are in character, as well as their potential for carrying a story,” she says. But it’s not the widely recognised characters that Molin is after – rather a “side character, a prop or a detail of the interior”. Her latest “bootleg” – a collaboration with HTSI writer Francesca Gavin (aka Rough Version) – is a sweatshirt featuring a broomstick from a Disney film (£35). 100 per cent of the profits will go to Sounds for Solidarity, an arts project that helps break down stigmas through live music events. Until 22 November, merchservice.keephush.net