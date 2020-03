Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist policies have sparked protests and intercommunity violence across India. Against this backdrop, a proposed data protection bill that will allow his government free rein to spy on its citizens is causing particular concern. Madhumita Murgia discusses the bill with Benjamin Parkin in Mumbai.





Contributors: Madhumita Murgia, European technology correspondent, Benjamin Parkin, Mumbai correspondent. Producers: Persis Love and Fiona Symon

