Ukrainian cities have faced an onslaught of missiles from Russia this week in retaliation for the attack on the Kerch bridge that links Russia with occupied Crimea. Russia has threatened to go further and to use tactical nuclear weapons rather than face the defeat of its forces in Ukraine. But would it? Alexander Gabuev, a senior fellow for the Carnegie Endowment think-tank, tells Gideon he thinks Putin’s threat is deadly serious.

Clips: BBC

More on this topic:

Putin suggests Nord Stream gas exports to Europe could be restored

Nato allies struggle to secure air defence systems for Ukraine

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in maps — latest updates

