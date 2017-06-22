News podcast

A year after Brexit, voters' fears and hopes remain

News and analysis from Financial Times reporters around the world. FT News is produced by Fiona Symon.

Following a highly decisive campaign, the people of Britain cast a historic vote to leave the EU in June last year. The FT's Zosia Wasik has been gauging the mood on Brexit a year on.

