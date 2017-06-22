News podcast Add to myFT A year after Brexit, voters' fears and hopes remain News podcast Share on Twitter (opens new window) Share on Facebook (opens new window) Share on LinkedIn (opens new window) Share on Whatsapp (opens new window) Save June 23, 2017 News and analysis from Financial Times reporters around the world. FT News is produced by Fiona Symon. Following a highly decisive campaign, the people of Britain cast a historic vote to leave the EU in June last year. The FT's Zosia Wasik has been gauging the mood on Brexit a year on. Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally. iTunes Stitcher audioBoom SoundCloud Overcast RSS Share on Twitter (opens new window) Share on Facebook (opens new window) Share on LinkedIn (opens new window) Share on Whatsapp (opens new window) Save Latest News podcast Succession shake-up in Saudi Arabia Thursday, 22 June, 2017 Uber's chief executive resigns Wednesday, 21 June, 2017 Catastrophic forest fires in Portugal raise wider concerns Monday, 19 June, 2017 Anbang chairman's detention raises business concerns Friday, 16 June, 2017 Irish PM Leo Varadkar unveils new cabinet Thursday, 15 June, 2017