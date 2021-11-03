Oh, that old figure,” said a cabinet minister airily on being confronted with new evidence that Brexit will deliver a 4 per cent long-term hit to the UK’s GDP. The facts may be ever less disputable but the Conservatives are not feeling the cost.

Brexiters have pulled off a double fix. Not only are they waving away uncomfortable truths, they have created a climate where opponents are nervous of raising them. Tories argue that the country no longer wants to hear about Brexit, except on those occasions when they want to trumpet its upsides. Even to point out a problem is to invite a gaslighting by Leavers, who swerve the issue by denouncing their critic as a Remoaner. By such techniques, even the primary opposition is unwilling to hold the government to account.

And yet it is necessary not to let this go by default — not because Brexit might be reversed, but because the consequences remain live. The 4 per cent figure comes from the Office for Budget Responsibility, reinforced by the latest trade data. By contrast the long-term scarring caused by Covid is put at 2 per cent of GDP. To put it simply, Brexit is doing twice as much long-term damage to the UK economy as the pandemic.

This is not an academic point. The hit to the UK’s income is already being felt in the level of taxes and the constraints on spending. The government is struggling to boost growth from levels predicted to be 2.1, 1.3 and 1.6 per cent in the three years after 2022. Brexit has made that task harder. And this is leaving aside fish wars with the French, the fallout from the Northern Ireland dispute and a growing caseload of on-the-ground problems.

Boris Johnson could have been open about the costs. Brexit was always a political project and its supporters can find benefits in immigration reforms and a speedy Covid-19 vaccine rollout, which can be attributed to a Brexit mindset in government. But, amid growing voter concerns about the economy and labour shortages, his government is insisting Brexit offers meaningful economic benefits too. Formulaically, ministers cite trade deals (mostly rollovers of previous arrangements) and freeports.

At each Budget, Treasury officials scramble to offer policies to dress up as Brexit wins. This year, these included reforms to shipping tonnage tax and alcohol duties and a cut in tax on domestic flights. As a return on a policy that permanently cuts GDP by 4 per cent they are, as it were, small beer. And for all the heralding of dubious benefits and the alternative excuse of the pandemic, people are noticing the economy is not unleashed. This month, a YouGov poll showed 61 per cent of voters think the government is managing Brexit badly.

The OBR blows apart the rhetoric. It is dismissive of the impact of policies hailed as economic benefits of Brexit. On freeports, it concludes that where they have any impact “the main effect . . . will be to alter the location rather than the volume of economic activity.” Any extra activity would be so “small scale relative to the whole economy” that it “would probably be difficult to discern even in retrospect.” The uptake of tax reliefs offered in previous similar schemes, it added, was less than one-fifth of the amount anticipated by the Treasury as businesses were unmoved by the incentives.

As to trade deals, the OBR estimates the boost from the Australia agreement at around 0.01 per cent of GDP. Meanwhile, live data supports its expectation of a 15 per cent fall in trade with the EU.

This fall in trade intensity underpins the 4 per cent scarring, at least two-fifths of which, the OBR states, has already occurred. To put that in cash terms, 1.6 per cent of a GDP of just over £2tn, or roughly £32bn a year is already being lost. A conservative estimate of the likely Treasury take from that income is around £12.8bn or three-quarters of the money raised by Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s increase in National Insurance. It is far more than the sums raised by the freeze in income tax thresholds in March. Or it could have offered a cushion against the inflation or interest rate rises which might yet see Sunak breach his fiscal rules.

Four per cent scarring means the UK will forgo around £80bn a year in income (based on today’s GDP) at a rough cost to the exchequer of £32bn a year. That £80bn represents jobs lost or not created; trade that will not take place. The £32bn is the amount by which taxes will have to be higher or spending lower.

This is the bottom line for the country and, potentially, the Tory party. The unavoidable fact is that, at a time of anaemic growth, huge national debt and a tax burden that is already too high for conservatives, Brexit is costing the exchequer and the country billions that the UK could really use.

Does any of this matter? Given the weakness of the opposition and the fervour of the Brexit base, there is no prospect of an early political reckoning. But the most important faultline under this government is the lack of a coherent growth strategy. Johnson wishes to spend more and tax less. Brexit is reducing his scope to do so.

Whether voters will join the dots directly between economic weakness and Brexit is uncertain. But the UK is already paying the price with money it cannot afford to lose. The path down which Johnson hopes to lead the country is being narrowed by the policy with which he is most vividly identified.

robert.shrimsley@ft.com

