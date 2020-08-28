Angela Merkel warned Vladimir Putin not to intervene militarily in Belarus, after the Russian president said he would send a newly-created reserve police force there if pro-democracy protests turned violent.

Speaking at her annual summer press conference, the German chancellor said the Belarusian people were fighting for the right to demonstrate and express their opinion “which we take for granted”, and they should be allowed to exercise those rights “independently, without interference from outside — from any direction”.

“I hope that [the new Russian] troops won’t be deployed,” Ms Merkel added.

The chancellor was speaking as relations between Russia and Germany entered a fresh period of turbulence. Last week the Russian opposition activist, Alexei Navalny, was rushed to hospital in Berlin after falling ill during a campaign trip to Siberia. Doctors at the city’s Charité hospital said he was probably poisoned with a substance analogous to nerve agent. Russia has dismissed their findings.

Charité said on Friday that Mr Navalny’s condition was stable. He remains in an induced coma, and is attached to a ventilator in intensive care.

Some politicians have suggested that Berlin should respond to the alleged poisoning of Mr Navalny by pulling out of Nord Stream 2, the pipeline designed to bring Russian natural gas directly to Germany, bypassing Ukraine.

Ms Merkel dismissed that idea. “I think that we should decouple those things,” she said. “Our view is that Nord Stream 2 should be completed.” She reiterated her position that the pipeline is an “economically driven project” and linking it to Mr Navalny would not be “appropriate”.

Mr Putin’s mention of a new police force for Belarus, made in an interview with Russian state-run TV on Thursday, came after almost three weeks of mass protests against the regime of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, the worst in his 26-year regime.

Mr Lukashenko, who has long been propped up financially by Russia, has on multiple occasions called for military assistance from Moscow.

But Mr Putin emphasised that he would only deploy the new force if the situation in Belarus “gets out of control” and if “extremist elements” start “setting fire to cars” or “seizing government buildings”.

The Belarus opposition alleges that elections on August 9 that delivered a resounding victory for Mr Lukashenko were rigged. The EU has refused to recognise the result, saying the poll was neither “free nor fair”.

On Friday, the EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said that ministers in the bloc had reached an agreement to press ahead with sanctions over the elections and had compiled a draft list of nearly 20 people to be targeted.

Mr Borrell did not give details of when these sanctions might be imposed or of who would be on the list, although he said it could expand depending on events in Belarus.

“[The list] was in the beginning 12 and then escalated to almost 20,” he told reporters after an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Berlin. “I think it will still escalate in the following days”

Ms Merkel also called for a negotiated settlement of the dispute in the eastern Mediterranean between Greece and Turkey over hydrocarbons. She said that EU member states should “take the things that our Greek friends are presenting us with very seriously and support them when they are right”.

But when asked what she thought of France’s announcement that it would join naval exercises in the region, she said: “I have always said we need to avoid any further escalation.” Greece and Turkey are both Nato members “and we should try to resolve these issues within the alliance”.

Greece and Cyprus have led calls to impose EU sanctions on Turkey in retaliation for what Athens says are illegal drilling activities in an area rich with natural gas.

France’s armed forces minister Florence Parly has announced that France would join military exercises alongside Greece, Cyprus and Italy in the eastern Mediterranean. Ms Parly said the Mediterranean should be a place of “stability and respect for international law”, rather than a “playground for the ambitions” of certain actors.

Heiko Maas, the German foreign minister, announced this week that Greece and Turkey were “playing with fire” and that “any spark, however small, could lead to disaster”.

Additional reporting by James Shotter in Warsaw and Michael Peel in Brussels