On the final episode of BTM Night School, we're talking markets: from stocks to bonds to commodities. We're joined by the FT's Markets editor Katie Martin and Ethan Wu, a member of the FT’s Wall Street team. Katie and Ethan unpack why last year was terrible for stocks, what bonds can tell you about inflation, and which market gives us the clearest picture into the “real” economy. This series is made in collaboration with Blinkist. To hear more conversations like this, check out the Blinkist app.

