Vodafone hits back at Reliance Jio over India competition

The head of Vodafone has hit back at Reliance Jio’s claims that the established telecoms companies in the Indian market have made over $15bn due to inflated prices and inadequate regulation by describing the arguments as “fiction”.

Reliance Jio, which is owned by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries, has told the Indian government that its three biggest competitors — Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular — have unduly benefited from a failure to reduce the cost of connecting calls between networks.

The government was due to reduce those charges, called termination rates, in 2011 but it did not push through the changes and Reliance Jio argues that has fed bumper profits through to its competitors.

Vittorio Colao, Vodafone chief executive, said on Friday that Reliance Jio, which only launched last year, had “forgotten” that the established telecoms companies had taken mobile phone coverage to “very rural areas . . . and the remuneration for that was termination rates”.

He said: “That calculation ($15bn) is quite frankly fiction. It’s a nice argument to throw to the media, but it is groundless.”

The accusations are the latest salvo in a war of words between Jio and other telecoms companies, which accuse the new entrant of breaching market rules with its aggressive offer of free 4G services that has caused chaos in the Indian market.

Vodafone has moved to stem the collapse in its profits in India by merging with rival Idea Cellular to create the largest participant in the country, but revenue in the first quarter continued to fall, dropping by 13.9 per cent.

Vodafone reported a solid performance in the first quarter with service revenue up 2.2 per cent to £11.5bn and growth reported across all of its operations, excluding the Indian and UK markets.

Reported revenue, which includes currency movements and adjustments made for changes to the Vodafone structure — such as the deconsolidation of its Dutch operations — fell 3.3 per cent. Vodafone performed well in Spain, Italy and Turkey, where revenue increased 13.9 per cent, while in the UK sales fell 2.7 per cent, a slower rate of decline than in the fourth quarter.

Mr Colao said: “Overall, this performance gives us confidence in reiterating our outlook for the year.” He described the performance as “robust” in Europe where Vodafone has struggled to grow in recent years.

Dhananjay Mirchandani, an analyst with Bernstein, said the performance was solid. “Underlying service revenue momentum excluding the impact of currencies is extremely promising especially in southern Europe, with the UK better than expectations,” he said.

Vodafone shares edged 1.75p higher to 223.75p.