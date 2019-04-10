Carvana, the self-styled “Amazon of used cars” and one of the US’s most shorted stocks, has nearly doubled in value over the past two months, inflicting painful losses on hedge funds that have bet more than $1.4bn that it will collapse.

The Arizona-based online marketplace, where customers can sell, finance and buy back used cars, went public in April 2017 and quickly amassed detractors alarmed at the pace that it burnt through money.

Hedge funds have steadily been building up bets against Carvana’s stock by borrowing shares from other investors and selling them, hoping to buy them back later at a lower price — a practice known as “short selling”.

More than 60 per cent of Carvana’s entire free float is now shorted, a massive $1.4bn bet against the money-losing company best known for its car “vending machines”. That makes it the ninth most shorted stock in the US, according to S3 Partners, a financial technology and analytics firm.

However, Carvana’s stock has almost doubled since mid-February to trade at $60.1 a share, giving it a market capitalisation of $9.1bn and leaving the short sellers nursing a $593m mark-to-market loss this year, S3 Partners calculates. Just since the beginning of March short sellers have lost $330m.

“A lot of hedge funds have got creamed on this,” said one money manager. “It’s left a mark.”

However, the sceptics appear to be undaunted by Carvana’s 2019 rally. The number of shares being shorted has dipped only slightly in recent weeks, indicating that the rally has not been driven by short-covering and that most hedge funds are hanging on to their bets against the company.

Spruce Point Capital, a short-selling group, argued in a report earlier this year that Carvana’s “rapid growth has been built on smoke and mirrors, and it is inevitable that the force of financial gravity will bring it back to the ground”.

Spruce Point Capital declined to comment further on its view and any losses it may have suffered on its short position, but Ben Axler, its founder and chief investment officer, said in an email that his views on Carvana were unchanged.

“Until such time as Carvana can show us that losses can shrink as it scales, and that it can grow without the use of external capital sources, we remain of the view that Carvana appears to be a vehicle to enrich managers and insiders, with substantial related-party transactions,” said Mr Axler.

Carvana said in a statement: “We’re a new, high-growth company with ambitious goals, and under those circumstances it’s natural for there to be sceptics. Our focus is most valuably placed on our customers and the long term. In the long run, the stock market is a weighing machine.”