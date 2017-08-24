GCSE pass rates fall after sweeping exam reforms

Overall GCSE pass rates have fallen across the UK following the biggest exam reforms in a generation.

This summer pupils in England sat the first tranche of more challenging tests which are being phased in over the next three years.

The new-style exams were introduced this year in maths, English language and English literature, which are now graded numerically from 9 to 1 to differentiate them from other subjects examined in the current system, which are rated from A* to G.

Results published on Thursday showed that across the country, the number of candidates being awarded an A grade (or a 7 under the new system) fell by half a percentage point on the previous year, to 20 per cent.

The number receiving a pass mark of C or above (or a 4 or above in new exams) fell by 0.6 percentage points to 66.3 per cent.

In the reformed subjects, significantly fewer pupils achieved the top grade of 9 than were awarded an A* last year. This reflects the fact that grade 9 is intended to provide more differentiation at the highest level.

In maths, 3.5 per cent of pupils achieved the top grade of 9, compared with 5.7 per cent receiving an A* last year. In English literature, 3.2 per cent were awarded a 9 compared with 5 per cent getting an A* in 2016. In English language, 2.2 per cent were graded 9 compared with 3.4 per cent receiving an A* last year.

According to Ofqual, the exam regulator, just over 2,000 candidates were awarded a hat-trick of 9s in all three reformed subjects this year, compared with around three times that number achieving A* in maths, English and English literature in 2016.

The new exams — more similar to O-levels, the predecessor to GCSEs — were announced in 2013 by former education secretary Michael Gove in an effort to bring the tests in England into line with the best international education systems. Wales and Northern Ireland are also making changes to exams but are not switching to a new grading system.

Welcoming the change, Nick Gibb, schools minister, said the “gold-standard” GCSEs would give pupils the knowledge and skills they need to compete in a global workplace.

“As we saw with last week’s new A-levels, we are beginning to see the reforms translating into higher standards, improving opportunities and the life chances of millions of young people,” he added.

However, one of the most striking trends this year is a steep decline in the number of pupils taking modern languages, which fell across the board by 7.3 per cent. Entries for French dropped by 9.9 per cent while those for German decreased by 13.2 per cent.

Sarah Stevens, head of policy at the Russell Group of universities, expressed her concern about this development, saying that if the UK was to engage fully with the wider world in business, diplomacy and academia it needed more young people studying languages.

“Language learning can be beneficial for young people in providing them with the opportunity to develop intercultural awareness and opportunities to work and study abroad,” she added.

“We should encourage them to continue to study languages to give them as many options as possible in their future career.”