How Putin’s war is reshaping Europe’s alliances
Europe has been united by opposition to Putin’s war in Ukraine, but will this new found unity last and will Russia be permanently isolated? Gideon talks to Alexander Stubb, former prime minister of Finland, about how the conflict is reshaping Europe’s alliances with the rest of the world.
Clips: British Pathé
Want to read more?
Nato to discuss extending Jens Stoltenberg’s term as secretary-general
Biden heads for Europe with mission to maintain west’s unity in response to Russia
We should not abandon Russian citizens to a culture of brutality
Putin’s war demands a concerted global economic response
Subscribe to The Rachman Review wherever you get your podcasts - please listen, rate and subscribe.
Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design by Breen Turner.
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on Rachman Review when a new story is published