FT People: Technology

Tracking the tech sector moves: Apple, Intel and Snap

Angela Ahrendts’ departure signals Apple retail shuffle

Deirdre O’Brien to manage 506 stores as iPhone maker contends with slowing sales

US chipmaker Intel appoints Robert Swan chief executive

Finance specialist who has worked at eBay and Webvan to replace Brian Krzanich

Jeff Bezos divorce casts spotlight on wife MacKenzie

Questions abound over how author will handle her finances as the world’s wealthiest woman

EQ takes Aicha Evans to top of Silicon Valley

Former Intel executive takes over as CEO of self-driving start-up Zoox

Snap’s finance chief resigns after clashing with Evan Spiegel

Shares in Snapchat’s owner slide as departure adds to rash of senior exits

Who is arrested Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou?

Daughter of founder is seen as future chief of the Chinese telecoms supplier

Ex-Goldman partner struggles to build crypto bank in bear market

Mike Novogratz has had ‘challenging’ year as price keeps falling

Paul Allen, software pioneer, 1953-2018

Microsoft co-founder who helped set the world of ubiquitous personal computing in motion

Evelyn Berezin, computer pioneer, 1925-2018

The designer of the first electronic word processor who faced sex discrimination

