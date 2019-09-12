What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time

FT Innovative Lawyers Europe 2019 is a rankings report and awards for Europe-based lawyers. Shortlists for the awards comprise the top-scoring submissions in each ranking.

The Financial Times and its research partner, RSG Consulting, have devised a unique methodology to rank lawyers on innovation. Law firms, in-house legal teams and other legal service providers were invited to make submissions.

For the FT Innovative Lawyers report for Europe 2019, we received 750 submissions and nominations from 163 law firms, legal service providers and other organisations and 47 in-house legal teams. Research was conducted by RSG researchers between April and July 2019. Interviews were conducted with more than 800 clients, senior lawyers, executives and experts to arrive at the final rankings. Each entry is scored out of 10 for originality, leadership and impact for a maximum score of 30. They are then benchmarked against each other to arrive at the final rankings.

FT 50: The most innovative law firms and legal service providers. The FT 50 ranking is an aggregate of each law firm and legal service provider’s performance in the report. The total score is the sum of scores for all ranked entries in the 14 law firm categories of the report.

The most innovative in-house legal teams. This ranking is an aggregate of each in-house legal team’s performance in the report. The total score is the sum of scores for all ranked entries in the eight in-house legal team categories.

Judges: The winners of the Legal Innovator of the Year award and the Legal Intrapreneur of the Year award are decided from a shortlist of 10 by a panel of judges: Leyla Boulton, FT Special Reports editor (panel chair); Harriet Arnold, editor, FT Innovative Lawyers; Stuart Barr, chief product and strategy officer, HighQ; Liam Brown, founder and executive chairman, Elevate; John Croft, president and co-founder, Elevate; Madison Darbyshire, FT legal communities curator; Sarah Davis, consultant media GC; Chloe Doyle, account director, Emea, Kira Systems; Yasmin Lambert, partner and senior consultant, RSG Consulting; Sarah Jane Rosser, director, EY; Reena SenGupta, chief executive, RSG Consulting; Joseph Polizzotto, senior vice-president, strategy and client services at QuisLex

The RSG Consulting research team has decades of experience analysing the legal profession. It has a record of devising ranking methodologies for professional services firms. Reena SenGupta, RSG chief executive, has been a writer on the legal profession for the FT for 19 years.