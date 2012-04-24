Occupy Wall St and the taxation of high earnings

“The share of total income going to the top 1 per cent of income earners has increased dramatically, from 9 per cent in 1970 to 23.5 per cent in 2007, the highest level on record since 1928 and much higher than in European countries or Japan today. Meanwhile, the top tax rate has fallen by half, from 70 per cent to 35 per cent.”

In fact,

“because the top 1 per cent has captured about half of income growth since the 1970s, income growth for the bottom 99 per cent has been only about half of the macroeconomic growth we always hear about in the press.”

The second of the quotations is from an interview with Emmanuel Saez of Berkeley, winner of the John Bates Clark Medal, which goes to an outstanding economist under the age of 40. The first is from an article entitled “Taxing High Earnings” that prof Saez wrote jointly with Peter Diamond of MIT, a winner of the Nobel memorial prize in economics.

"Occupy Wall Street" protests at Zuccotti Park in New York. Getty Images

Both come from a collection of essays by well-known commentators and analysts, in response to the Occupy Wall Street movement.* The authors include, among many others, Raghuram Rajan of the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business, Daron Acemoglu and James Robinson, of MIT and Harvard, respectively and Michael Lewis, the well-known author. Even Gillian Tett and Martin Wolf of the Financial Times are to be found in this list.

The paper on the US written by profs Diamond and Saez states, quite simply, that “we favour a top tax near or in the range of 50 per cent to 70 per cent: 50 per cent being the top tax rate in force from 1982 to 1986, during the Reagan administration, and 70 per cent being the top tax rates in force from 1965 to 1981, under presidents Johnson, Nixon, Ford, and Carter. We reach this conclusion by combining widely accepted notions of fairness in taxation with empirical analysis of the tax revenue loss (and so efficiency cost) as a consequence of how top earners are likely to change their behaviour in response to higher taxes.”

How do the authors reach a conclusion so at odds with prevailing sensibility? In essence, the decision must be based on the balance between fairness and economic efficiency.

Any reasonable person might agree that an additional dollar is worth less to someone with five homes and a private jet than the same amount to someone wondering whether she can afford medicines for her sick child. Assume, then, for simplicity, that the marginal value of a dollar to a rich person is zero. Then the cost of higher taxes consists of the loss of revenue due to reduced effort and tax avoidance and evasion.

The equation for the optimal tax rate is:

t* = 1/(1+ae)

The first of the parameters on the right-hand side of the equation, a, is the ratio of the average incomes of people above a given earnings threshold to the threshold, estimated to be 1.5. The second parameter, e, is the elasticity of earnings with respect to the tax rate. The lower the elasticity, the higher is the revenue-maximising tax rate.

With an elasticity of 0.25, for example, the revenue maximising tax rate is 73 per cent on all federal, state and local income and sales taxes. With an elasticity of 0.5 it is 57 per cent. With an elasticity of 0.75, it is 47 per cent. As a matter of fact, state the authors, the actual US top rate for all taxes was 42.5 per cent in 2011. Thus the assumed elasticity would have to be very high, to justify current tax rates, if the aim were to maximise revenue.

So what is the actual elasticity? The answer depends on changes in effort and in avoidance strategies. Profs Diamond and Saez argue that changes in effort appear from all compelling studies to be small. But tax avoidance strategies are certain. Nevertheless, they note, some strategies, such as moving income between years, do not affect revenue over a long time (a point of relevance to the UK debate on the reduction of the 50 per cent rate to 45 per cent in the recent Budget). Moreover, tax avoidance can be countered if the government wants to do so.

The conclusion the authors reach is that the lowest tax rate that can be justified, to maximise revenue, is 54 per cent (for all taxes), while the highest is 80 per cent. “Taking state and payroll tax rates as fixed, such rates correspond to top federal income tax rates equal to 48 per cent and 76 per cent, respectively.” To put the point another way: there is a Laffer curve, but revenue is maximised at high rates, not low ones.

It should be added that, to make this work, taxation of income from capital should be aligned with that on incomes from work. At present, the far lower taxation of income from capital than from work makes the taxation of ultra-high incomes nugatory.

At this point, I suspect, many readers are having something like a heart attack.

How, then, might one modify the analysis, in either direction?

First, consider reasons for keeping taxes below the revenue maximising rates suggested by prof Diamond and Saez.

One reason might be the libertarian one: taxation is theft. The problem with this is that taxation is necessary for any state. Only anarchists can object to the principle of taxation. The question has to be what is the least damaging way to raise revenue for the purposes that a legitimate democratic process has determined.

Another reason might be that the income of even enormously wealthy people counts for something. But, the article shows, one needs quite extreme assumptions on the weight to be put on high incomes to change the calculations very much once income divergences are as large as they have now become: the average incomes of the top 1 per cent of the US household income distribution are now 26 times that of the median. Surely, the marginal value of a dollar to the former group must be far lower.

Yet another reason might be the impact of high taxes on long-run earnings. It may be that if taxes were higher, people would make different decisions about their careers. Unfortunately, we know little about such effects. Nor is it evident that the costs would be dramatically high. If fewer talented people had become bankers, the outcome now might be higher average real incomes, not lower ones.

Another reason advanced for not raising taxes on the highest incomes is that it would not make much of a difference. In fact, the income shares at the top are so high that this is no longer true. Thus, raising the average income tax rate on the top percentile to 43.5 per cent from the low level of 22.4 per cent in 2007 would raise revenue by 3 per cent of GDP, closing much of the structural fiscal deficit, while still leaving the after-tax income share of the top percentile more than twice as high as in 1970.

A final reason, important in the UK debate, is the fear that people might go abroad (or not immigrate). By taxing the worldwide earnings of its citizens, the US deals with the former danger. If policymakers are convinced that immigrants bring large benefits to an economy, over and above their earnings, the authorities might give them temporary concessions on taxes.

Now consider reasons for raising taxes on high incomes still further.

One is that the ultra-high incomes may not reflect genuine productivity, but rent extraction. Top earners can extract rent quite easily, by manipulating corporate earnings or setting compensation in ways that give them the upside from excessive risk-taking, while imposing the downside on shareholders, other employees and taxpayers. Share option will do this, to take an important example.

I would add to this a political worry. Historically, the emergence of huge inequalities in wealth and political power has destroyed democratic republics, turning them into entrenched oligarchies, instead. This is bad politically. It is almost certain to be bad economically, too, as the oligarchy uses its power to reduce economic competition.

In sum, the assumption that the right thing to do is to lower top tax rates still further is very hard to justify. Indeed, the wealthiest people, who live off their capital, pay very little tax, relative to their true incomes. The case for reform has become overwhelming.

* Janet Byrne (Ed), The Occupy Handbook, Back Bay Books, Little Brown, 2012.