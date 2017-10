Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Shinzo Abe has won a third term as Japan’s prime minister in an unexpectedly decisive victory. The supermajority won by his Liberal Democratic party gives him a platform from which to consolidate the economic policy named after him, Abenomics, but it also gives him a mandate to amend the country’s pacifist constitution. Sarah Witt discusses the implications of this with the FT's Robin Harding and Emiko Terazono.

iTunes Stitcher audioBoom SoundCloud Overcast RSS