The FT General Counsel report highlights the top in-house lawyers in 27 companies globally, from multinationals to fast-growing newcomers.

The role increasingly involves offering strategic advice — required more than ever thanks to the pandemic — in a range of areas, outlined below. Follow the links to read different sections of the General Counsel special report.

The 27 stand out for being business leaders within their organisations.

The list was curated by RSG Consulting, the FT’s research partner, for the Innovative Lawyers programme.



Carlos Brown

Dominion Energy



Marcus Brown

Entergy



Claire Chapman

Capita

Rachel Jacobs

Springer Nature

Melissa Kennedy

Sun Life Financial

Shannon Thyme Klinger

Novartis



Alan Braverman

Disney

Scott Offer

Flex

Vroukje van Oosten Slingeland

ING Group

Desiree Ralls-Morrison

Boston Scientific

Rohan Weerasinghe

Citi

Simone Wu

Choice Hotels



Brad Brubaker

UiPath

Nancy Laben

Booz Allen Hamilton

Mark Tan

GLP

Katherine Tew Darras

International Swaps and Derivatives Association

John Zecca

Nasdaq



Nitin Banerjee

Ola

Chris Fox

Kambi

Oscar Hallen

Klarna

Rob Miller

Skyscanner

Chaman Sidhu

Xero



Laurence Bates

Panasonic

See separate interview

Mark Chandler

Cisco

Christobelle Liao

Hongkong Shanghai Hotels

Craig Silliman

Verizon Communications

Rhoda Weeks-Brown

IMF