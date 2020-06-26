Ezra Bailey
The FT General Counsel report highlights the top in-house lawyers in 27 companies globally, from multinationals to fast-growing newcomers.

The role increasingly involves offering strategic advice — required more than ever thanks to the pandemic — in a range of areas, outlined below. Follow the links to read different sections of the General Counsel special report.

The 27 stand out for being business leaders within their organisations.

The list was curated by RSG Consulting, the FT’s research partner, for the Innovative Lawyers programme.

Supporting sustainability


Carlos Brown
Dominion Energy

Marcus Brown
Entergy

Claire Chapman
Capita

Rachel Jacobs
Springer Nature

Melissa Kennedy
Sun Life Financial

Shannon Thyme Klinger
Novartis

Workforce focus


Alan Braverman
Disney

Scott Offer
Flex

Vroukje van Oosten Slingeland
ING Group

Desiree Ralls-Morrison
Boston Scientific

Rohan Weerasinghe
Citi

Simone Wu
Choice Hotels

New product developers


Brad Brubaker
UiPath

Nancy Laben
Booz Allen Hamilton

Mark Tan
GLP

Katherine Tew Darras
International Swaps and Derivatives Association

John Zecca
Nasdaq

High-growth young companies


Nitin Banerjee
Ola

Chris Fox
Kambi

Oscar Hallen
Klarna

Rob Miller
Skyscanner

Chaman Sidhu
Xero

Promoting ethical standards


Laurence Bates
Panasonic
See separate interview

Mark Chandler
Cisco

Christobelle Liao
Hongkong Shanghai Hotels

Craig Silliman
Verizon Communications

Rhoda Weeks-Brown
IMF

