The FT General Counsel report highlights the top in-house lawyers in 27 companies globally, from multinationals to fast-growing newcomers.
The role increasingly involves offering strategic advice — required more than ever thanks to the pandemic — in a range of areas, outlined below. Follow the links to read different sections of the General Counsel special report.
The 27 stand out for being business leaders within their organisations.
The list was curated by RSG Consulting, the FT’s research partner, for the Innovative Lawyers programme.
Supporting sustainability
Carlos Brown
Dominion Energy
Marcus Brown
Entergy
Claire Chapman
Capita
Rachel Jacobs
Springer Nature
Melissa Kennedy
Sun Life Financial
Shannon Thyme Klinger
Novartis
Workforce focus
Alan Braverman
Disney
Scott Offer
Flex
Vroukje van Oosten Slingeland
ING Group
Desiree Ralls-Morrison
Boston Scientific
Rohan Weerasinghe
Citi
Simone Wu
Choice Hotels
New product developers
Brad Brubaker
UiPath
Nancy Laben
Booz Allen Hamilton
Mark Tan
GLP
Katherine Tew Darras
International Swaps and Derivatives Association
John Zecca
Nasdaq
High-growth young companies
Nitin Banerjee
Ola
Chris Fox
Kambi
Oscar Hallen
Klarna
Rob Miller
Skyscanner
Chaman Sidhu
Xero
Promoting ethical standards
Laurence Bates
Panasonic
See separate interview
Mark Chandler
Cisco
Christobelle Liao
Hongkong Shanghai Hotels
Craig Silliman
Verizon Communications
Rhoda Weeks-Brown
IMF
