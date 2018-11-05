Thank you for your help!

America is heading to the polls on Tuesday for what many think are the most crucial midterm elections in recent memory. Will the Democrats succeed in turning their anger against President Donald Trump into a “blue wave” by taking control of the House of Representatives? Or will the president’s caustic rhetoric on security, borders and migration galvanise his voting base?

Rana Foroohar argues in her latest column that whatever the outcome, the post-election challenges for the Democrats will mirror those facing big corporations. The party will be under pressure to define its purpose and posture when capitalism and liberal democracy remain in crisis. Even as the US economy continues to do well, the cultural issues that divide the country and define its politics will continue to grow.

Nick Butler pays tribute to Jeremy Heywood, the former British cabinet secretary who was a public servant of the highest quality. Former Labour minister Andrew Adonis has written our obituary.

Wolfgang Münchau thinks that Friedrich Merz is the conservative disrupter in the race to replace Angela Merkel.

Steven Mnuchin, the US Treasury secretary, writes that renewed sanctions will push Iran towards a better nuclear deal.

Devesh Kapur argues that the battle between India’s central bank and the government has deep roots. Attacks on the RBI are one example of its politicians undermining institutions.

Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan writes that business must do more in more places to help people— particularly to improve access to training for good jobs.

Alternatives to plastic are available — but food manufacturers must take responsibility— letter from Miguel Campos:

Unlike some reports suggest, a shift from plastic packaging does not require masses of innovation — viable alternatives are already available. Materials such as glass and aluminium are indefinitely recyclable, yet are widely under-used. There is a common misconception that alternative materials cannot provide the same protection as plastic, but that is untrue. Smoothwall foil trays, for instance, can be gas flushed or vacuum packed, extending the shelf-life of products as effectively as plastic.

Comment from eomurchu on Britain and Ireland still misunderstand each other on Brexit:

One obvious step for Ireland would be to redefine its own relationship with the EU. There is minimal support presently for this, but Associate membership could perhaps allow Ireland access to the EU market and access to a trade deal with Britain. Such a step, however, is not encouraged by the blatant contempt for Ireland shown by Rees-Mogg, Johnson and others. The other obvious step is for the British Government to face down the DUP. Demographics show that there will be a non-Unionist majority in Northern Ireland within perhaps 20 years, so why rule out a border in the Irish Sea now when it could solve so many of Britain’s problems? Instead, it looks as if Britain will pay a high price for indulging the sectarian ascendancy illusions of the DUP.

Costs are behind the move to plastic packaging— letter from Gregg A Spindler:

This shift occurred because of costs; plastic has become cheap. In the US, the fracking boom has produced an enormous glut of natural gas liquids, which provide the feedstocks for making plastics. Shell, for instance, is building a $6bn plant that will produce 1.6m metric tons of the plastic polyethylene every year, provided with $1.65bn in tax credits from the state of Pennsylvania. There are many other such plants newly operating or under construction. The resulting plastics will be use somewhere and for something, most likely finding their way into consumer packaging and products that eventually are disposed of in some way.

Today’s opinion

FT View

The Big Read

