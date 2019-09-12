A virtuoso David Tennant plays creepy Dr Edgar Fallon, whose teenage stepdaughter has been murdered, in Criminal. The series’s gimmick is that there are only three sets: the police interview room, the hidden room behind a mirrored panel where the rest of the investigating team analyse the interrogation, and the purgatorial corridor beyond. With a different suspect each episode, the focus rests on team dynamics and the inevitable stresses of trying to trap, bully and coax people into talking, when they have every reason for reticence.

Fallon is nearing the end of the period in which he can be legally detained, but will not budge. There’s a touch of black humour as the condition of the girl’s body is described: skull smashed in pieces “held together with a Bag for Life”, in the outraged words of investigator Tony. For all Tennant’s panache, it’s Lee Ingleby as Tony who carries off the acting honours, alternating anger, bafflement, sarcasm and pernicketiness, while boss Natalie (Katherine Kelly) watches keenly behind the glass.

Paul (Nicholas Pinnock) is the one who plays hardball. Vanessa (Rochenda Sandall) is empathetic and open, while having her own issues with frosty Natalie, who protects and defends the newest recruit, Hugo (Mark Stanley), despite his being seen as the weak link by the rest of the team. There’s much visual play with mirrors and reflections, denoting dualism and deceptiveness, reality and illusion, and the murky, through-the-looking-glass weirdness of the criminal mind.

Suspects, like everyone else these days, watch cop shows; working-class Stacey (Hayley Atwell), knows all about verbal traps and intimidation techniques. This time Natalie and Vanessa take the helm, banking on feminine rapport, but the pink-haired possible poisoner is determined to avoid explaining exactly what happened after she was heard pounding on a man’s door and threatening to kill him. The fulcrum of the plot each time isn’t just the crack that brings the whole sham edifice down. Other strands involve the team’s interpersonal issues and interactions in an outside world that seems barely to exist.

Tony, incisive in the interview room and shy out of it, is unfathomably taken with austere Natalie, a woman so fox-faced she doesn’t even look as though she possesses smiling muscles. Such a highly strung working environment must take a heavy toll, but the episode where a team member falls from grace is pure melodrama, with a soppy scene where perpetrator and police officer achieve moral equivalence. At least there’s the bonus of Kevin Eldon playing a sardonic solicitor. At its best, Criminal is taut and claustrophobic, while occasionally being as fanciful as any far-fetched scenario cooked up by a desperate defence.

★★★★☆

Follow @FTLifeArts on Twitter to find out about our latest stories first. Listen and subscribe to Culture Call, a transatlantic conversation from the FT, at ft.com/culture-call or on Apple Podcasts