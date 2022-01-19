Episode 67
Headlines include Conservative Party UK, Microsoft Corp, Goldman Sachs Group, Bill Gates and 5G networks
This edition features these stories from ft.com
Tory rebels claim to be on verge of forcing vote on Johnson’s future
Microsoft to buy video game maker Activision Blizzard for $75bn
Goldman Sachs’ David Solomon warns of ‘wage inflation everywhere’ as expenses jump
Bill Gates warns of pandemics potentially far worse than Covid
AT&T and Verizon limit 5G service near US airports after carriers’ outcry
