What kind of private equity firm is not interested in hitting the jackpot? Perhaps one headquartered in the leafy suburbs of Philadelphia. Hamilton Lane is set to price its IPO this week at an estimated enterprise value of $1.4bn. It is the latest alternative asset manager to tap public markets. But its disdain for the big bucks of “the carry” — performance fees — distinguishes it from New York powerhouses such as Blackstone and Apollo.

Those firms, whatever their investing prowess, have struggled to catch on with public investors. Hamilton Lane hopes an unusual structure will win it greater favour. The business does not invest in individual companies, as traditional private equity funds do. Rather, it invests in funds run by other managers for pensions, trade unions, and the like. Its value to clients comes from creating custom portfolios that mix and match strategies.

Private equity specialists typically keep up to 20 per cent of investment gains. Nearly all of Hamilton Lane’s revenue, however, is from management fees. These are levied at the modest rate of 50 basis points, though clients may still be exposed to management and performance fees of underlying funds.

Stock market investors value other listed private equity firms on a sum-of-the-parts basis. The management fee gets the higher multiple. The performance fee gets a lower valuation, reflecting higher volatility.

Hamilton Lane shares could also be helped by incorporation. This exposes the business to higher taxes, but also makes it eligible for inclusion in market indices. Many exclude buyout groups which remain as partnerships.

Revenues — now about $150m annually — have been growing about 10 per cent and the operating margin is nearly 50 per cent. Hamilton Lane hopes to continue riding the wave of interest in alternatives. Funds of funds have a reputation as pricey gatekeepers that struggle in downturns. But Hamilton Lane’s structure comes close to solving the riddle of adapting these vehicles for public markets.

