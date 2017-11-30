Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

I don‘t think I‘ll use it Please tell us why (optional) Send Feedback or Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help!

Credit Suisse has promised to give half its profits back to shareholders once it completes a three-year restructuring programme launched in 2015 and has unveiled profit and cost-cutting targets for the next three years.

Tidjane Thiam, chief executive, has focused the Swiss bank on managing wealthy people’s money since he took over in July 2015.

Following sweeping reforms, which also shrank the riskier investment bank business, Credit Suisse was nearing “normalisation”, Mr Thiam told investors on Thursday in a strategy update in London.

Now that we have kind of cleaned up the bank . . . we can talk about normal metrics

By 2019 and 2020, Credit Suisse said it planned to distribute 50 per cent of net income primarily through share buybacks or special dividends. “Our strategy is working,” Mr Thiam said.

He announced for the first time targets for increasing returns on tangible equity — a common measure of shareholder returns — at 10 to 11 per cent in 2019 and 11 to 12 per cent in 2020. In the first nine months of this year, the figure was 4.1 per cent and in 2016 it was minus 6.9 per cent.

“Now that we have kind of cleaned up the bank — again, it is normalisation for me, it’s a big word — we can talk about normal metrics,” Mr Thiam said.

Credit Suisse’s share price, which has risen 28 per cent over the past year, was up more than 2 per cent to SFr16.70 in early European trading.

The returns targets were at the lower end of levels analysts consider necessary to cover the cost of equity, but in line with a similar target set by Germany’s Deutsche Bank.

Mr Thiam said performance would be boosted by measures already announced, but promised “additional cost initiatives” and further revenue growth in wealth management.

Before he was appointed, growth in assets under management had lagged behind rivals such as JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and UBS, Mr Thiam said. Since 2015, it had outpaced them.

Previously Credit Suisse said it would consider distributing excess capital once a key capital ratio — CET1 — was above 13 per cent. It has now changed the capital threshold to above 12.5 per cent, and detailed the scale of distributions for the first time.

Credit Suisse said its 2017 cost base would be “approximately SFr18bn”, beating previous guidance of below SFr18.5bn. It confirmed its target of less than SFr17bn for next year and said it expected to operate with a cost base of between SFr16.5bn and SFr17bn in 2019 and 2020.

The bank said its wealth management business in Asia would achieve a year early the SFr700m in adjusted pre-tax profits it was targeting for 2018. A new target of SFr850m would be set for 2018. Next year’s targets for other Credit Suisse units — including its Swiss universal bank and international wealth management business (excluding Asia-Pacific) — were reconfirmed.

In October, hedge fund RBR Capital Advisors called for the break-up of Credit Suisse, but Mr Thiam did not mention RBR in his presentation on Thursday.

In an update on performance in the fourth quarter of this year, the bank said its wealth management business had remained “resilient”.