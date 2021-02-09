The click-fit club: tech to take your health to the next level

Gadgets and kit to help you hit that personal best

© Will Sanders | Alexander Tyndall rides a Gocycle GX, £2,899
Top tech for the great outdoors

Gadgets and health accessories for cyclists, runners, hikers and naturalists alike

‘Walking simulators’ offer a thoughtful alternative to combat and conflict

Titles such as Call of the Sea are a natural home for visual and narrative innovation

Seven of the best meditation apps

Self-care kits for reducing stress and anxiety – from five-minute mindfulness sessions to sleep-inducing stories

‘Faster, further, funner’: ebikes zoom ahead

It took lockdown for these cycles to finally come of age. We put the best to the test

The wearable device that allows you to log your mood

The inventors claim the gadget is helpful to users and mental health professionals

Five essential feel-good gadgets  

The best high-tech kit for the health-conscious consumer

More from this Series

Stretch classes and recovery gadgets muscle in on the fitness market

The wellness generation is turning to pummelling devices and ‘flexperts’ to recuperate from their SoulCycle classes

Supercharge your wrist – and get fit – with this tech kit

Six smartwatches and bands to work out with

The best tech for keeping fit at home

Innovative exercise equipment can help you perfect your golf swing, pedal up a mountain or run a marathon — without leaving the house

A biofeedback meditation headset  – and more

Jonathan Margolis reviews the best new tech