EU sets up defence training command for post-Brexit era

France and Germany have advanced their effort to boost EU defence co-ordination in the post-Brexit era after European foreign ministers agreed to set up an EU command for military training missions.

The move is a step towards the creation of a headquarters with “executive” powers to direct and arm common military missions. This has long been an objective for Paris and Berlin but was resisted for years by Britain, on the basis that it would overlap Nato, the security alliance.

The new command, comprising about 30 personnel, will take responsibility “in the coming month or so” for EU training missions in Somalia, Mali and the Central African Republic, said a senior European official. “We can run these types of missions better now.”

The command’s responsibilities are restricted to non-conflict situations. EU naval operations in the Mediterranean and off the Horn of Africa will remain under the responsibility of national military headquarters in Britain and Italy, with the participation of other member states.

But diplomats in Brussels say that, once Britain leaves the EU, the powers of the training command are likely to be increased to include responsibility for peacekeeping or other “kinetic” missions involving the use of lethal force.

Such moves have spurred talk about the creation of an “EU army”, although Brussels diplomats insist that this is not in prospect and that even the most ambitious proposals fall far short of the idea that a new army is being set up.

The command has been made a priority by Federica Mogherini, the EU’s foreign policy chief, who sees it as a foundation for a wider, long-term initiative to expand Europe’s anti-terror defences and strengthen its external borders.

“Since the 1950s [we have been] struggling in the defence field, and today we are concretely and very proactively advancing there,” Ms Mogherini said on Monday.

The command, known as the EU military planning and conduct capability (MPCC), will be reviewed by the end of 2018, said the European official. “This can be simply to look at how it’s working and look at whether improvements can be made.”

The effort to deepen defence co-ordination comes as European leaders seek to reinforce the EU for the era after the UK’s exit, intensifying its security activities.

Franco-German demands for closer EU defence co-operation have the backing of Spain and Italy. But the initiative has been questioned by the UK, Poland and Slovakia and neutral countries such as Austria and Ireland also had reservations.

British resistance to a European command with executive powers angered Paris and Berlin. They privately argued that London should not be allowed to block defence initiatives that were still likely to go ahead once the UK leaves the EU.

Michael Fallon, UK defence secretary, cast the modest scale of the MPCC as a victory for London. “You’ll recall that in the autumn there were proposals not just for an EU army but for a new European headquarters, a kind of rival to [Nato’s supreme allied command] and we have successfully resisted all of that,” Sir Michael said. “Instead we will have better oversight over the EU’s missions.”