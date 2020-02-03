One of the world’s worst humanitarian crises is about to get worse — and that was not the conclusion Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaidó intended to draw after his two-week tour of Europe and North America.

Mr Guaidó defied a travel ban to venture abroad, hoping to rally support from western allies to topple the revolutionary socialist regime of Nicolás Maduro and end the corruption, repression and misrule which have forced more than 4.6m Venezuelans to flee abroad.

He found sympathetic ears in Boris Johnson in London, Emmanuel Macron in Paris and Justin Trudeau in Ottawa. But Mr Guaidó failed to secure his most prized target: a meeting with Donald Trump in Miami, where both men spent last weekend.

In Madrid, Mr Guaidó’s visit was overshadowed by the revelation that a Spanish cabinet minister had secretly met Mr Maduro’s vice-president Delcy Rodriguez on the tarmac at Barajas airport, despite EU sanctions which should have barred her from landing.

Mr Guaidó, 36, bears more than a passing resemblance to the youthful Barack Obama and Venezuela’s foreign minister Jorge Arreaza used this to mock him as a US puppet after Mr Guaidó met American politicians in Miami at the weekend. “Surprise! Barack Obama has reappeared in Miami meeting the white community . . . oh sorry, they tell me it’s Guaidó,” he tweeted.

Senior US officials still voice support in public for Mr Guaidó and his campaign for free and fair elections. But privately, their doubts are growing.

“The Trump administration is reassessing its strategy,” said Risa Grais-Targow, a Venezuela expert at the Eurasia consultancy. “There is frustration with Guaidó’s inability to force change.”

Mr Trump was promised quick results in Venezuela by his former national security adviser John Bolton. Instead, a US campaign promoting Mr Guaidó as Venezuela’s interim leader, attacking Mr Maduro as an illegitimate dictator and imposing ever harsher economic sanctions has failed to deliver regime change.

Threatened by a collapse in oil production, a cratering economy and hyperinflation, Mr Maduro and his cronies have found new ways to survive. Gold mining, drug trafficking and ever-increasing remittances from the Venezuelan diaspora abroad have provided a steady stream of dollars, according to US officials. Socialist policies such as price controls and import restrictions have been quietly ditched in favour of dollarisation and freer trade. Venezuela’s leading rum producer Santa Teresa even managed a local, albeit small share offering last week, the country’s first in 11 years.

Mr Guaidó’s team still hopes to force change. “What is important is that we work with allies such as France and the UK and get them to strengthen the argument that Venezuela needs fresh presidential elections,” said Vanessa Neumann, Mr Guaidó’s envoy to the UK.

Time is short. Mr Guaidó’s claim to be Venezuela’s interim leader is recognised by the US, the EU and Latin America. However it rests on his presidency of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, the country’s last remaining democratic institution. Fresh parliamentary elections are due this year and Mr Maduro’s tight control of the electoral system, combined with opposition divisions, are likely to hand the regime victory. Polls show that Venezuelans are losing faith in Mr Guaidó’s ability to deliver change. Meanwhile refugees continue to stream out of Venezuela at a rate of more than 3,000 a day.

A growing number of prominent Latin Americans believe the Venezuelan crisis needs to be solved through talks involving not just the Maduro government and Mr Guaidó but also the US and the Caracas regime’s main backers Cuba, Russia and China.

Juan Manuel Santos, the former president of Colombia, recalled the successful mediation which ended the civil war in the 1980s between Nicaragua’s Sandinista revolutionary government and the US-backed contra forces: “For Venezuela, we need a peaceful negotiated solution with all the stakeholders, like the one which led to Daniel Ortega’s first exit in Nicaragua,” he said.