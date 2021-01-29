Mamta Badkar in New York

Shares in video game retailer GameStop are up nearly 70 per cent in pre-market trade on Friday after online brokerage Robinhood eased trading restrictions.

The shares ended 44 per cent lower on Thursday during a volatile session in which brokers temporarily restricted buying on certain so-called meme stocks that have been targeted by traders on Reddit message boards in hopes of inflicting losses on hedge funds that have placed large bets against the same shares.

Robinhood, which faced political backlash after it moved to restrict trading on certain securities yesterday, has raised more than $1bn from its existing investors and tapped credit lines from banks to shore up its financial position. Late on Thursday the company said it would "open up trading for some of these securities in a responsible manner" and the announcement sent GameStop shares more than 60 per cent higher in overnight trade.

GameStop, BlackBerry and AMC have been among the companies that day traders have pushed up because they are the subject of large short bets by hedge funds. The video game retailer also had a small number of free floating shares, which makes it hard for investors looking to cover their shorts.