Toshiba’s Westinghouse seeks Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Westinghouse has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as its Japanese owner Toshiba seeks to exit a deeply troubled nuclear business that has plunged the group into financial crisis.

The filing on Wednesday followed tense talks between Toshiba, its lenders and creditors of Westinghouse as the Japanese group scrambles to offload its most significant financial risk before the end of its fiscal year on March 31.

Toshiba is wrestling with a $6.3bn writedown on its US nuclear business, the rising risk of share delisting at home, and a break-up of its businesses that could lead to the sale of its valuable flash memory business.

Analysts say the planned bankruptcy and sale of Westinghouse, which owns reactor technologies used in nuclear-powered US aircraft carriers and submarines, is fraught with complications that could extend beyond Toshiba to government relations between Japan and the US.

The downfall of a storied US industrial name founded by inventor George Westinghouse in 1886 has been blamed on large cost overruns and delays relating to the construction of two nuclear power stations in Georgia and South Carolina.

In a statement, Westinghouse said it had obtained $800m in debtor-in-possession financing from a third-party lender to support the operation of its nuclear power plants during the restructuring phase, of which $200m will be guaranteed by Toshiba.

“We are focused on developing a plan of reorganisation to emerge from Chapter 11 as a stronger company while continuing to be a global nuclear technology leader,” said José Emeterio Gutiérrez, interim chief executive of Westinghouse.

Toshiba warned that its annual net loss could expand to ¥1tn ($9bn) from an earlier loss forecast of ¥390bn as a result of Westinghouse’s restructuring, putting the company deeper into negative shareholder equity. The Japanese owner is obliged to guarantee Westinghouse’s contingent liabilities, which primarily relate to the two US projects and stood at ¥650 at the end of February.

For Toshiba, the uncertainty over the true nature of the financial troubles at Westinghouse has caused the Japanese group to twice delay the release of its audited results for the fiscal third quarter of last year, threatening its status as a listed company.

Investors say that even if it manages to sell Westinghouse, that is unlikely to solve Toshiba’s problems. The Tokyo Stock Exchange is screening the company for weak internal controls, which were revealed in its $1.3bn accounting scandal two years ago.

Its governance structure came under fresh scrutiny after Toshiba said this month that its audit committee had found evidence, based on an investigation by lawyers, that some senior Westinghouse manages exerted “undue pressure” over the acquisition of a US nuclear construction company in 2015.

“Even if Toshiba was able to eliminate risks from its US nuclear business through a Chapter 11 filing, that does not entail a lower delisting risk,” said Toshiyasu Ohashi, chief credit analyst at Daiwa Securities.

The future of the US nuclear projects will be left in limbo as Westinghouse, which employs 12,000 workers, focuses on restructuring and a search for a new investor.

Bankruptcy experts also say tough talks lie ahead as Westinghouse and Toshiba aim to renegotiate contracts that the US subsidiary signed with the owners of its two US projects — Southern and Scana.

Typically, filing for bankruptcy protection does not allow the debtor the opportunity to renegotiate contracts. But considering the pressure Westinghouse and the owners of the projects in Georgia and South Carolina are under — from investors and the US government — to complete the nuclear reactors, some lawyers said a renegotiation may be inevitable.

In addition to Toshiba’s parent guarantee, the US government has also offered loan guarantees totalling $8.3bn to finance the nuclear project in Georgia.

Clarity over the nuclear contracts is essential for Westinghouse to find a new buyer.

Korea Electric Power Corp has been seen by industry experts as the only potential acquirer of Westinghouse that would be acceptable from a national security perspective. They note that prospective suitors from China and Russia risk being blocked by the US, while other possible bidders including Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Hitachi have already ruled themselves out.

While Kepco has said it would “fully review” the possibility if it were formally approached to buy Westinghouse, the South Korean state-run utility last week appeared to join the ranks of those not interested, saying it has “no plan” to acquire Toshiba’s stake in the US nuclear business.

Additional reporting by Song Jung-a in Seoul