With towering cliffs behind you and volcanic desert ahead, crossing the straits to La Graciosa feels like reaching the last island before the end of the world.

The Canary Islands have been a mainstay of the tourist circuit since the 1960s, but La Graciosa, a dry speck just five miles end to end, has evaded development, despite being within swimming distance from Lanzarote.

In 2018 it was officially made the “eighth island” of the archipelago (rather than an islet administratively dependent on its bigger neighbour), but its status as a national park, marine reserve and, most recently, a Unesco biosphere reserve, ensures that La Graciosa remains the antidote to package tourism. There are no hotels, no asphalted roads, and its few guesthouses are booked up for summer long in advance. Just how the islanders like it.

At times, it has been a close-run thing: among various proposals was a 1968 plan for a 25,000-bed holiday resort. But La Graciosa dodged them all and instead remains a no-frills access spot to the wonders of nature, appreciated particularly by the Spanish cognoscenti: former prime minister José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero has been spotted here, and the big event of 2021 was the wedding of Anabel Pantoja, a Spanish television celebrity.

Houses in Caleta de Sebo, the only permanent settlement on La Graciosa © Getty Images

My family spent a week at Caleta de Sebo, the island’s only permanent settlement, a scattering of one-storey, white cube houses with a population of about 700. There is little to disturb the peace — just a gusty trade wind swishing fine ochre sand through the streets and the odd rattling Land Rover. And within a few steps you are in the desert, a place so quiet that one local told me you can sometimes hear the faint whoosh of meteors hitting the Earth’s atmosphere.

The magic of La Graciosa is that there are beaches and coves of staggering beauty in every direction. As you tread the moonscape sand flats towards La Playa la Francesa, following the clouds’ shadows over the cliffs, there is an inescapable sensation of size and emptiness too. That feeling is even more pronounced in winter, arguably the best time to visit, when the temperature hovers at a very pleasant 20 degrees and the number of (mostly local) tourists slows a trickle.

We swam, kayaked and snorkelled among schools of garish tricolour parrotfish (vieja) and tartan patterned comber (cabrilla rubia). If not exactly tame, they didn’t dart at our approach. But we stopped short when a large tuna glided by, its serrated back as sharp as a saw.

On the way to Playa Francesa, in the south of the island © Daniel Metcalfe

Journeying by car is less tranquil. The half-made roads reduced our Land Rover taxi to a bone-shaking shuddering. I understood then why all the vehicles had a permanent rattle.

“Been three years like this since the bulldozers left,” boomed our driver, Carlos Morales. But we drove merrily enough into the interior between two volcanoes, their slopes sagging like skin over old bones, dotted with salt-loving shrubs: Mediterranean saltwort, buck’s-horn plantain, and the ubiquitous spiky aulaga.

La Playa de las Conchas, which sits in the lee of the russet-coloured Montaña Bermeja, must be the most perfect beach I’ve ever seen, with its butter yellow sand and translucent turquoise water. The islet of Montaña Clara sat squarely in the horizon, a lifeless rock half blasted away by its own volcano, and a reminder that these islands aren’t always so inert. The volcano erupted on La Palma days after our return.

The road between Playa Francesa and Caleta de Sebo; the island lacks any fully asphalted roads © Daniel Metcalfe

The red warning flag was flying and the swell was strong, so our children played on the igneous rock pools, where the bubbly, oozy magma seemed only yesterday to have cooled to a unyielding hardness. Dozens of hand-sized red and black crabs scuttled in and out of hidden fissures. Puddles were frosted over with sea salt as thick as plate glass.

Carlos picked us up after sunset. “We used to have fields of maize here,” he said, pointing ruefully to the acres of scrub beyond, “I remember the big rainfall of ’83.” (In his Graciosero accent he pronounced it odyenta instead of ochenta). “If you were naughty you could hide there and even God couldn’t find you.”

A whitewashed house in Pedro Barba, a hamlet of holiday houses in the island’s north © Daniel Metcalfe

There is no water source on the island and it rains even less now. Gone are the camels that once worked the soil even in Carlos’s childhood. These days freshwater comes in a pipe from Lanzarote but finding water was once unthinkably laborious. Women were rowed over the straits, climbed the beetling cliffs, exchanged seafood for jars of water and then carried them back on their heads on specially designed flat hats woven from palm fibre.

What abounds in Caleta de Sebo is fresh fish. That evening I was sorely tempted by the exotic-sounding Atlantic wreckfish (cherne) and Canary damsel (fula negra) at El Veril, but we plumped for a rich seafood broth with rice with deep-sea cardinal prawns (arroz caldoso con carabineros). We returned again and again to the portside restaurant El Varadero to devour plates of sautéed limpets (lapas), barbecued parrotfish, and a dangerously moreish mousse made with toasted maize meal (gofio) — a Canarian classic.

On our last morning I gazed out over the straits, wondering if I’d ever dare to join the yearly swim. But I remembered the ferryman telling me there are always one or two who get washed out to sea. And if this is the last island . . .

Details Two ferry lines operate between Lanzarote and La Graciosa, with services continuing year-round. The journey from Órzola on Lanzarote to Caleta de Sebo takes about 25 minutes: see lineasromero.com and biosferaexpress.com. There are no hotels on the island; accommodation is available in privately rented apartments and houses — for suggestions see visitlagraciosa.com

