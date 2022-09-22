The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.75 percentage points for the third time in a row on Wednesday, and Credit Suisse has drawn up plans to split its investment bank in three. Plus, the FT’s Hannah Murphy explains how companies, and the negotiators they hire, deal with a ransomware attack.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Jay Powell refuses to rule out US recession after third 0.75% rate rise

The ransomware game: test your skills in the world of hackers and negotiators

Credit Suisse considers splitting investment bank in three

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

