The new year is a perfect time to rethink and reorganise your financial affairs but where should you start? Host Claer Barrett is joined by Iona Bain of Young Money blog, financial educator Timi Merriman-Johnson, aka Mr Money Jar, and Sara Williams of the Debt Camel. They discuss their own new year’s resolutions, whether it’s worth overpaying on your mortgage as interest rates are set to rise, and why paying more into your pension could be a good idea. Plus, advice on how to keep to your new year’s financial goals.

