Call for entries FT 1000: Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies 2018

Following the success of last year’s inaugural rankings, the Financial Times is once again preparing the FT 1000, a special report on Europe’s fastest growing companies, to be published in April 2018.

The FT, in partnership with Statista, the German data provider, will seek to identify the 1,000 European companies with the strongest growth between the years 2013 and 2016. They will be featured in a special report in a weekday edition of the FT newspaper and on FT.com. Potential candidates will be contacted by Statista or can put their name forward at this website.

Why should my company participate?

New business opportunities

Inclusion in the FT 1000 is a visible and public acknowledgment of your company’s performance that extends far beyond your specific industry and country. It will also generate attention for your business on the part of potential partners, customers and investors around the world.

Employer branding

Corporate growth usually generates demand for new employees. Being featured in the high-profile FT 1000 ranking will increase awareness of you as an employer and what you may offer potential recruits.

Effective media coverage

The ranking will be covered in a special report within a weekday edition of the FT newspaper and on FT.com. While the full ranking will be published online, FT reporters will focus on particularly interesting companies, sectors and trends in the articles of a special report that will appear in both print and on FT.com.

Reputation

All companies that make it into the list may use the award logo for marketing purposes ¹.

Access to more than 1m facts

All applicants that provide data on their sales will receive a free two-week Statista corporate subscription trial — irrespective of whether they end up among the top 1,000 companies.

¹ The use of the label and the seal FT 1000: Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies requires payment of a licence fee.

Who is eligible?

In order to be included in the ranking your company must meet the following criteria:

Revenue of at least €100,000 generated in 2013²

Revenue of at least €1.5m generated in 2016²

Be independent (no subsidiary or branch office of any kind)

Be headquartered in one of 31 European countries ³

²Non-euro countries: currency value equivalent as of 31/12/13 and 31/12/2016

³ Eligible to participate are all companies from these countries: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom.

How do I register?

Step one: Online registration

Please register with Statista by December 31 2017. Alternatively, you can download the form and send it to FT1000@statista.com upon completion.

Step two: Verification of revenue information

Your revenue data needs to be verified. Please use this form for this purpose. The form must be signed by a managing director or a member of your executive committee (CEO or CFO). It must then be sent to Statista by email, fax or mail by January 14 2018.

Alternatively you can download the two forms as PDF documents:

Online registration PDF

Verification form PDF

Contact details

Should you have any additional questions or need to contact us for any reason, please email FT1000@statista.com

Download FAQs in English, French, German, Italian and Spanish