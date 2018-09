The name “Sackler” adorns museums and art galleries around the world. But the family name has also become tainted by its association with the US opioid crisis, amid accusations that OxyContin, more than any other drug, is responsible for sparking one of the worst public health epidemics of modern times. The FT's David Crow explains how the Sackler family company Purdue Pharma got its hold on the opioid market.