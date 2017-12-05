Michael Hunter

Experimental feature

Listen to this article

00:00
00:00
Experimental feature
or

Financial stocks are in demand at the moment, not least because the sector looks better placed to benefit from US tax reform.

Investors have been moving out of the already comparatively lightly taxed technology sector and into banks. While the trading pattern has been at its most pronounced in the US, the relatively high valuations reached by tech stocks this year has encouraged it to spread.

There are also other factors at play that could help it stick into 2018, in Europe (see chart below) as well as the US.

Analysis from Brooks Macdonald argues that a “relative underperformance” for fixed-income assets is possible, if structural inflation picks up faster than currently expected. That means it has already started buying financial equities.

“Specifically within financials, traditional banks would benefit from any increase in the difference between long-term rates — the rate they lend at — and short-term rates, the rate they borrow at,” says Edward Park, investment director.

“Investment banks would also benefit from any deregulation in the sector, which has been suggested by the Trump administration.”

The UK asset manager does not expect a recession in the year ahead. Nonetheless, Mr Park sounds a note of caution, not least after the recent run of record highs on equity markets.

He also cites increasing disruption across the retail, transport and manufacturing sectors.

“We have investments in more defensive areas to provide protection to portfolios,” he adds.

michael.hunter@ft.com

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2017. All rights reserved.
Latest on US banks
  1. Citi poaches eBay’s chief data officer
  2. BoE ex-deputy governor warns on next financial crisis
  3. US banks scale up long-term lending
  4. Goldman confirms Frankfurt and Paris hubs after Brexit
  5. fastFT
    Goldman Sachs to have post-Brexit EU hubs in both Frankfurt and Paris
Latest on US banks
Latest in Equities
myFT

Follow the topics mentioned in this article

Follow the authors of this article

Take a tour of myFT