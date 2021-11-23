KPMG’s partners have voted to extend the tenure of Bina Mehta as chair of the UK firm until 2024 as it seeks to move on from the disruption caused by the exit of Bill Michael over comments on a staff video call.

Mehta became the first woman to chair the Big Four accountant when she was hastily appointed in February.

She was installed in the non-executive role when Michael resigned over the intense backlash after he told employees to “stop moaning” about their work conditions during the pandemic.

Mehta’s term as chair of KPMG’s board was initially due to expire after 12 months but has been extended by two years until the end of February 2024.

The firm’s 582 partners, who were paid an average of £572,000 last year, gave the incumbent their “overwhelming support” by voting in favour of the extension, the firm said on Tuesday.

Mehta, who has worked for KPMG for more than 30 years, was the only person put forward for consideration by partners after a selection process run by a “people committee” at the firm.

The M&A and restructuring specialist has not been handed control of day-to-day operations because Michael’s dual role as chair of the board and chief executive was split following his resignation.

Jon Holt, former head of audit, was selected in April as chief executive to run KPMG’s business in the UK, which employs more than 15,500 people.

Despite the extension, Mehta’s term in office is still due to end before Holt’s, which runs until the end of September 2025. The end of their terms had been staggered to avoid Mehta and Holt coming up for re-election simultaneously, KPMG said.

Holt said Mehta’s appointment “provides continuity and stability”.

KPMG has been told by the UK accounting regulator to improve the quality of its banking audits and is facing several investigations and legal actions over previous work.

Mehta said her priority would be “to build trust in our profession and to ensure that we grow our business in a sustainable and responsible way”.