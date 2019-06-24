Two senior lawmakers within Spain’s opposition Ciudadanos party have abruptly resigned, saying they could no longer countenance the party’s shift towards the political right and its veto over working with prime minister Pedro Sánchez.

The rift has all but ended any possibility that Ciudadanos could yet swing behind Mr Sanchez’s socialists (PSOE) and underlines the difficulties facing the prime minister in forming a stable government after his election win.

Toni Roldán, Ciudadanos’ economic spokesman and one of those who resigned, lamented that his party was missing a chance to form a pro-European centrist coalition with Mr Sánchez, who won April’s election but has not yet been assured of a working majority in parliament.

“How many European countries would dream of having a strong, reformist, pro-European and sensible majority in the centre?” Mr Roldán said. “Spain has a unique historic opportunity to construct a stable government and lead progress in Europe over the next 20 years. It would be a grave error to let this opportunity pass by.”

Mr Roldán has been embroiled in months of tension with Ciudadanos’ leader Albert Rivera and other hardline members of the party’s executive over their strategy of vetoing any deal with Mr Sánchez because of his shortlived alliance with Catalan separatist parties.

Ciudadanos MEP Javier Nart also resigned from his role on the executive committee on Monday after losing a committee vote to reconsider the policy.

The socialists and Ciudadanos might once have been considered natural bedfellows for a coalition, and Mr Rivera supported Mr Sánchez in a bid to form a government in 2016.

However Mr Rivera changed his stance when Mr Sánchez used votes from Catalan separatist parties to become prime minister last year, ousting Mariano Rajoy in a parliamentary censure motion.

In April’s election the socialists won 123 seats in parliament, while Ciudadanos won 57 — which combined would be enough for a majority in the 350-seat chamber.

However Mr Rivera has pushed his party to the right in an attempt to overtake the more established People’s party and become the leading opposition party on the right.

With Ciudadanos and the PP against him, Mr Sánchez has been struggling to forge a majority with the anti-establishment Podemos party and a string of regionalist and nationalist parties.

“Ciudadanos’s position points us toward a precarious government and perhaps new elections, something that seems more likely now considering [the PSOE’s] differences with Podemos,” said Astrid Barrio, politics professor at the University of Valencia.

Sebastián Lavezzolo, a professor of political science at Carlos III University in Madrid, said: “Governing Spain will be more complicated because there is no party in the centre that can play the role of a hinge between the left and right.”

Meanwhile Ciudadanos’ broad veto of working with Mr Sánchez has forced the party to forge local coalitions as the junior partner of the PP, often with support from the new far-right Vox party.

This support from the far-right caused tension in the party. “How can we build a liberal project in Spain if we are not able to confront the extreme right, which is the antithesis of everything we believe?” Mr Roldán said. “I’m leaving not because I changed, but because Ciudadanos did.”

Ciudadanos’ leadership avoided comment on Mr Roldán’s statements, except to note that he had in the end accepted the decision not to support Mr Sánchez when it came to a vote during the campaign.

Inés Arrimadas, Ciudadanos’ parliamentary spokeswoman, said: “You would have to ask Toni why the criteria was approved unanimously and now he does not want it to continue.”