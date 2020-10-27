US stocks on Monday notched biggest one-day drop in a month on rising Covid-19 infection rates

US stocks on Monday notched their biggest one-day drop in a month on fears that rising coronavirus infections will dampen business activity, and European banks get a lift from equities revenue. Plus, the FT’s China corporate tech reporter, Ryan McMorrow, explains how Alibaba is making a push into a crowded grocery delivery field.





Alibaba to pay $3.6bn to take control of Chinese supermarket chain Sun Art

https://www.ft.com/content/fb6dee7d-704e-444e-aa7f-32969296fb51





US stocks have worst day in a month as virus cases hit a record

https://www.ft.com/content/770938ee-c511-4332-968c-c290dd89cc33





Barclays recovers as bad debt charges fall

https://www.ft.com/content/8374dd0e-87c1-4b58-8c29-5cc4f45d3960





UBS pledges to boost payouts as pandemic impact diminishes

https://www.ft.com/content/10005024-87dc-41b8-abc4-728261b34bf0

