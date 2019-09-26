Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

In this new podcast exclusively for FT subscribers, Gideon Rachman, the Financial Times chief foreign affairs columnist, takes you with him on his travels, as he meets the decision-makers and thinkers who are shaping world affairs. Here's a taste of what to expect in our first episode, in which Gideon goes to Moscow to interview Fyodor Lukyanov, a journalist considered close to the Kremlin, about Putin's Russia. Find out how to subscribe to the new show here

