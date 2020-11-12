Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Ivo Daalder, president of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, served as US ambassador to Nato during the Obama years. He joins Gideon Rachman to talk about how Joe Biden may seek to rebuild the US’s broken alliances and project a new image to the world. Clips: CBS 60 Minutes; Reuters.

