Louis Vuitton white-gold, sapphire, ruby and diamond Arrow necklace, from the Bravery collection, POA. Fabio Salini polished titanium, sapphire and diamond earring (sold as pair), POA

Hermès rose-gold, titanium and brown-diamond Fusion necklace, POA. Julien Faure Ecume 42576 ribbon

Hirsh gold, Australian black-opal, emerald and sapphire Mother Earth pendant, POA. Dior Watches gold, diamond, lapis lazuli, cornaline, tiger’s eye, turquoise and pink-mother-of-pearl Gem Dior watch, POA

From top: Chopard titanium, rhodolite and pink-sapphire Red Carpet earring (sold as pair), POA. Dior Joaillerie pink-gold, diamond, spessartite garnet and pink- and yellow-sapphire Gem Dior earrings, POA. Julien Faure satin Envers Faille 42516 ribbon

Cartier platinum, yellow- and white-diamond Sixième Sens ring, POA

From top: Fawaz Gruosi High Jewellery white-gold, Zambian-emerald and diamond necklace, POA. Gucci white-gold, orange-sapphire and diamond Hortus Deliciarum Solitaire ring and white-gold, purple-tourmaline and diamond Hortus Deliciarum Solitaire ring, POA. Julien Faure Opalin 42618 and Ban des Satin Soie 42323 ribbons

From top: Piaget white-gold, diamond and malachite Extraordinary Lights Dancing Aurora tourbillon watch on alligator strap, POA. Boucheron white-gold, holographic rock-crystal and diamond Carte Blanche Holographique Halo ring, POA. Graff white-gold and diamond Graff Gateway Tribal bracelet, POA

Pomellato rose-gold, blue-purple tanzanite and brown-diamond Gourmette Assoluta necklace, POA. Tiffany & Co platinum, gold, ruby and diamond Jean Schlumberger Cooper bracelet, POA. Julien Faure Toboggan 42744 ribbon

Bulgari gold, emerald and diamond Magnifica Serpenti necklace, POA. Julien Faure Opalin 42618 ribbon

Clockwise from top: Cindy Chao The Art Jewel white- and yellow-gold and white- and yellow-diamond Coral earring (sold as pair), POA. Van Cleef & Arpels white- and rose-gold, ruby, sapphire and diamond Sous les Étoiles Callisto ring, POA. Chanel white-gold, diamond, red spinel and lapis lazuli Les Bijoux de Mademoiselle ring, POA. Harry Winston platinum, rubellite, pink- and blue-sapphire and diamond Candy ring, POA. Julien Faure Opalin 42618 ribbon

Chaumet white-gold and diamond Torsade de Chaumet tiara, POA. Julien Faure Toboggan 427666 ribbon. Set design, Eleonora Succi at Walter Schupfer Management. Photographer’s assistant, Quentin Ducros. Jewellery assistant, Marine Boisset