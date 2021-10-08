New-season jewels – with all the trimmings
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Jewellery news every morning.
Louis Vuitton white-gold, sapphire, ruby and diamond Arrow necklace, from the Bravery collection, POA. Fabio Salini polished titanium, sapphire and diamond earring (sold as pair), POA
Hermès rose-gold, titanium and brown-diamond Fusion necklace, POA. Julien Faure Ecume 42576 ribbon
Hirsh gold, Australian black-opal, emerald and sapphire Mother Earth pendant, POA. Dior Watches gold, diamond, lapis lazuli, cornaline, tiger’s eye, turquoise and pink-mother-of-pearl Gem Dior watch, POA
From top: Chopard titanium, rhodolite and pink-sapphire Red Carpet earring (sold as pair), POA. Dior Joaillerie pink-gold, diamond, spessartite garnet and pink- and yellow-sapphire Gem Dior earrings, POA. Julien Faure satin Envers Faille 42516 ribbon
Cartier platinum, yellow- and white-diamond Sixième Sens ring, POA
From top: Fawaz Gruosi High Jewellery white-gold, Zambian-emerald and diamond necklace, POA. Gucci white-gold, orange-sapphire and diamond Hortus Deliciarum Solitaire ring and white-gold, purple-tourmaline and diamond Hortus Deliciarum Solitaire ring, POA. Julien Faure Opalin 42618 and Ban des Satin Soie 42323 ribbons
From top: Piaget white-gold, diamond and malachite Extraordinary Lights Dancing Aurora tourbillon watch on alligator strap, POA. Boucheron white-gold, holographic rock-crystal and diamond Carte Blanche Holographique Halo ring, POA. Graff white-gold and diamond Graff Gateway Tribal bracelet, POA
Pomellato rose-gold, blue-purple tanzanite and brown-diamond Gourmette Assoluta necklace, POA. Tiffany & Co platinum, gold, ruby and diamond Jean Schlumberger Cooper bracelet, POA. Julien Faure Toboggan 42744 ribbon
Bulgari gold, emerald and diamond Magnifica Serpenti necklace, POA. Julien Faure Opalin 42618 ribbon
Clockwise from top: Cindy Chao The Art Jewel white- and yellow-gold and white- and yellow-diamond Coral earring (sold as pair), POA. Van Cleef & Arpels white- and rose-gold, ruby, sapphire and diamond Sous les Étoiles Callisto ring, POA. Chanel white-gold, diamond, red spinel and lapis lazuli Les Bijoux de Mademoiselle ring, POA. Harry Winston platinum, rubellite, pink- and blue-sapphire and diamond Candy ring, POA. Julien Faure Opalin 42618 ribbon
Chaumet white-gold and diamond Torsade de Chaumet tiara, POA. Julien Faure Toboggan 427666 ribbon. Set design, Eleonora Succi at Walter Schupfer Management. Photographer’s assistant, Quentin Ducros. Jewellery assistant, Marine Boisset
Get alerts on when a new story is published