Episode 61
Headlines include Credit Suisse Group AG, Conservative Party UK, Chinese economy and Mergers & Acquisitions
This edition features these stories from ft.com
António Horta-Osório resigns as Credit Suisse chair over Covid breaches
Boris Johnson draws up survival plan as calls to quit grow louder
China’s GDP growth slows as Covid lockdowns and property woes hit demand
GSK and Pfizer hold out for £60bn bid for consumer health unit
Citadel and TCI drive top 20 hedge fund managers to bumper $65bn gains
