Since they moved in together on the day the UK lockdown was announced in March, Marijke and Danny’s relationship has gone from strength to strength.

FT podcast: Moving in together Claer Barrett and guests advise Marijke and Danny about the financial consequences of cohabiting. Listen here

Marijke owns the flat they both live in — but Danny has recently come into an inheritance and would like to finance building an extension to enlarge their home. How can the couple structure this arrangement in a way that will be fair to both of them if they later split up? And how should their desire to start a family be factored in to their financial plans?

Presenter Claer Barrett chats to experts Michael Gouriet, partner in the family law team at Withers, the legal firm, and Angela Marson, chartered financial planner at Fairstone, the financial advisory business.

If you would like to talk to Claer for a future episode, she is very keen to find someone who is resolving to sort out their finances for the new year and could do with some expert help. If that sounds like you, please email the Money Clinic team with a brief description of your story — our address is money@ft.com

