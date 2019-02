Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Travis Kalanick, the former Uber chief executive, who was ousted from the ride hailing company after a series of scandals, has a new venture. CloudKitchens describes itself as offering smart kitchens for delivery-only restaurants and it’s coming to Europe soon. Malcolm Moore talks to Tim Bradshaw about the venture and its prospects.





Contributors: Suzanne Blumsom, executive editor, Malcolm Moore, technology news editor and Tim Bradshaw, global technology correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon