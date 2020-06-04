Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

There’s nothing like a global pandemic to remind people of their own mortality and coronavirus has sent individuals rushing to get their financial affairs in order. In this week's FT Money show presenter Lucy Warwick-Ching talks to guests - Julia Cox, partner at Charles Russell Speechlys and Ian Dyall, head of estate planning at Tilney - about how best to pass money down the generations. From trusts to family investment companies, or regular gifts out of income - how can you give your children or grandchildren money without being hit by high taxes? We discuss the issues.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.