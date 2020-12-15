How much to save to go it alone and how to avoid ‘lifestyle creep’

She earns a six-figure salary working an 80-hour week on Wall Street but 20-something Anna spends her spare moments dreaming about starting her own business. She chats to presenter Claer Barrett about the challenge of resisting “lifestyle creep” - the pressure to spend more as you earn more - in New York City. But how much will she need to save up to support herself if she pursues her passion project? Experts Bola Sokunbi, the founder of Clever Girl Finance, and Emilie Bellet, founder of Vestpod, share stories of how they quit high-flying jobs to launch their own personal finance platforms - and have plenty of tips for listeners who are tempted to go it alone.

If you would like to talk to Claer for a future podcast episode, email the Money Clinic team money@ft.com with a brief description of your story. Follow Claer on Twitter and Instagram @Claerb and read her weekly Serious Money column in the FT Money section of the FT Weekend newspaper.

Further reading:

-If all this talk of ‘lifestyle creep’ has inspired you to take a closer look at your spending habits, check out this free to read FT column by Claer which is packed with budgeting tips: Simple rules for managing your money

-Clever Girl Finance, the personal finance platform founded by podcast guest Bola Sokunbi, is full of free content, courses and resources covering all kinds of financial issues. You can hear more from Bola on her Clever Girls Know podcast, follow her on Instagram @CleverGirlFinance and check out her book, Clever Girl Finance: Ditch debt, save money and build real wealth

-Emilie Bellet quit her City of London career to found Vestpod, a platform dedicated to empowering women on their investing journey where you can sign up to her free weekly newsletter. Follow Emilie on Twitter and Instagram, and check out the Vestpod Facebook group. She also presents a weekly podcast The Wallet and her first book is called You’re not broke, you’re pre-rich

