Lloyds Banking Group has tried to quell an escalating row over its chief executive’s pay by cutting his pension for this year by about £3,000, a move that was denounced as an “obscene piece of symbolism” by one of its staff unions.

The move comes as an intensifying row over pension payments threatens to embroil chief executives at three of the other large UK listed banks: Standard Chartered, Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland. The trio are set to receive a lump sum of between 34 and 40 per cent of their cash salary in 2019, according to their annual reports.

The Investment Association, an influential body representing fund managers, has recommended that over time chief executives should only receive a cash lump sum in lieu of their pension that is in line with the pension contributions of the majority of employees, which tend to be capped at about 10 per cent.

The only large listed bank that complies with these guidelines is HSBC and that is only after it last week responded to investor pressure and agreed to cut the amount that its chief executive John Flint will receive this year to 10 per cent of cash salary, versus a prior plan to pay 30 per cent.

António Horta-Osório, Lloyds’ chief executive, was set to receive £76,139 as part of a final-salary scheme he was awarded when he joined the bank in 2011 in recognition of a pension he gave up when he left Santander.

Following an outcry over Mr Horta-Osório’s pension arrangements from Affinity, a staff union, Lloyds said the payment for this year would be reduced by about £3,000 to £73,200.

Lloyds said the move brought its chief executive “in line with other colleagues participating in the group’s defined benefits arrangements”.

However, Lloyds left unchanged a far more lucrative pensions arrangement that will see Mr Horta-Osório receive a cash payment of £419,000 this year, equivalent to a third of his base salary.

“Mr Horta-Osório’s gesture — five years too late — is an obscene piece of symbolism designed to distract attention away from the fact that he still gets a pension allowance worth 33 per cent of salary whereas everyone else in the bank gets just 13 per cent,” said Mark Brown, general secretary of Affinity. He added: “That’s the real issue the Investment Association needs to confront head on.”

Bill Winters, chief executive of StanChart, is set to receive the highest pension lump sum in both cash and percentage terms: £474,000, equivalent to 40 per cent of his base salary.

Ross McEwan, chief executive of taxpayer-backed RBS, is set to receive a lump sum of £350,000 in 2019, equivalent to roughly 35 per cent of his cash salary.

“It just makes it doubly egregious really that it’s essentially taxpayers’ money and, if it hadn’t been for the bailout, top bankers at RBS would be lucky to get anything at all,” said Luke Hildyard of the High Pay Centre.

Mr Hildyard called on UK Government Investments — which controls the Treasury’s 62 per cent stake in RBS — to take a stand against the arrangements at the bank. “You would think the UKGI would have something to say on this but they’ve generally been quite weak-willed on pay practices at RBS,” he said.

When RBS recently appointed Katie Murray as its new chief financial officer, it agreed to pay her a pension lump sum equivalent to 10 per cent of her cash salary. That represented a significant cut compared to the arrangements for her predecessor, Ewen Stevenson, who received 35 per cent.

Sarah Wilson, chief executive of Minerva Analytics, a consultancy that advises shareholders, criticised RBS for not also revising Mr McEwan’s arrangements when it lowered the sum paid to its chief financial officer.

“It’s disappointing the remuneration committee didn’t use the opportunity to renegotiate both contracts and rebalance them on to par,” she said.

Ms Wilson predicted that banks and other large listed companies would be hit with protest votes over the pension lump sums during this year’s annual meeting season. “The ones that are over 20 per cent, you have to go and ask some questions,” she said.