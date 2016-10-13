European securitisation heads underground

Scio Capital, a fixed income specialist, has invested in securitisations since 2009. Recently, however, it has had to develop an eye for new kinds of investment.

“Are we seeing interesting opportunities? Yes. Do they ever hit the radar? No,” says Greg Branch, chief investment officer at Scio Capital.

Mr Branch’s comments are echoed around Europe’s struggling securitisation industry, where loans are packaged up and sold to investors as bond-like products. The market has dwindled in recent years, with many blaming lower issuance on stringent regulation.

Investment banks, from Nomura to Deutsche Bank, have cut back on their securitisation departments, and bankers and traders have left the industry.

Investors are moving away from public markets and into the less transparent world of private deals. The number of private transactions is extremely difficult to measure, but investors and bankers say the deterioration in the health of public markets has increased demand significantly.

Erik Parker, ABS strategist at Nomura, points out that certain deals can take place without effectively adding to the amount trading in markets.

Scio Capital has invested in solar securitisation, for example. Others point to deals in the market for commercial mortgage-backed securities, where real estate loans are sold on as tradable securities.

“Some of those loan investors will turn around and say, ‘we like the risk, we like to buy some of this, but we need it in an ISIN format, so can you please structure this loan as a note and we’ll buy that’. Effectively you get a fully private deal that doesn’t add anything to trading volumes,” says Mr Parker.

Data from the public markets remain weak. New issuance bought by investors in the first half of the year was €43bn compared with €82bn over 2015, according to the Association for Financial Markets in Europe. That compares with €419bn in 2007. Redemptions continue to exceed €100bn a year, according to Nomura.

For certain new deals that come with execution risk when sold into markets, such as the Cerberus securitisation of Northern Rock mortgages this year, the investors are often lined up privately in advance.

Steve Gandy, head of debt capital markets solutions at Santander, says: “Sometimes for deals with large tranches that would be difficult for the public market to absorb, it makes far more sense to negotiate privately with a deep-pocketed investor who is willing to put in a lot of work to subscribe to all or most of the tranche.”

The current market developments, and the desire to lock up deals in advance, reflect changes in liquidity — the ease with which investors can buy and sell securities.

Trading businesses, which provide liquidity for those holding asset-backed securities, have been hit especially hard by cuts across investment banks.

Mr Branch says: “It’s noticeably worse — three or four years ago you could go to 10 different banks and you’d get bids from six or seven of them. Now, you can’t even go to 10 banks as several have exited the business. You will get significantly less bids.”

Some deals are partially publicly listed with no sign of trading as they are held to maturity by buyers. A loan from Morgan Stanley to Capital & Regional, a British manager of property assets, for example is partly listed on Bloomberg as a bond, but has not traded publicly.

The market for synthetic securitisations, where risk is transferred through insuring a bank’s assets, is another area which in many deals take place privately. Earlier this year, Santander agreed a synthetic securitisation with PGGM. The European Banking Authority estimates that issuance was €60bn last year, up from €40bn the year before.

A further shrinkage of the public market likely means demand for off-radar investments will increase. The developments come despite efforts from the European Commission to boost the securitisation market, which it sees as an important engine of lending and growth.

Brussels is aiming to make securitisations simple, transparent and standardised. Plans, which have been delayed this year, were discussed in the EU parliament on Tuesday.

“There’s a reason why we had public markets,” says Mr Branch. “If you place barriers in its path, water will find its way around it. There’s a certain amount of elegance in what was being done in 2007.

“What’s happening now is doing no one a service. It’s reducing liquidity. It’s reducing transparency. The deals are more expensive. The regulators are accomplishing the exact opposite of what they had intended.”

