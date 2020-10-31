Jeremy Corbyn’s suspension, plus Andy Burnham on why he thinks devolution can benefit English politics

Keir Starmer made the dramatic move to suspend Jeremy Corbyn from theLabour party this week, following an investigation into anti-Semitism. Is a new and bitter rift about to start within the opposition party? Plus, we speak to Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham about his battles with Boris Johnson, why mayors need more powers and whether he will ever return to Westminster. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with Jim Pickard and special guests Andy Burnham and Sienna Rogers. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Liam Nolan. Sound engineer was Breen Turner and the editor Aimee Keane. Original music by Metaphor Music. Review clips: BBC, 10 Downing Street.

