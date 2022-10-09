Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Specification:

  • Fiscal policy, supply-side policy, the role of the state

Click to listen to this podcast or read the transcript and then answer the questions:

Truss vs the ‘anti-growth’ coalition

  • What are the Prime Minister’s three priorities for the UK economy?

  • ‘If you want lower taxes, you need a leaner state.’ Explain why

  • Identify the highly toxic policies which the Prime Minister appears to be picking ‘off the shelf’

  • Briefly outline the ideologies of Milton Friedman and Friedrich von Hayek

  • Explain what is meant by supply-side reforms

  • Using a diagram, analyse the effects of proposed reforms to regulations on immigration, planning reform, and childcare

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College

