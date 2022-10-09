This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Fiscal policy, supply-side policy, the role of the state

Click to listen to this podcast or read the transcript and then answer the questions:

Truss vs the ‘anti-growth’ coalition

What are the Prime Minister’s three priorities for the UK economy?

‘If you want lower taxes, you need a leaner state.’ Explain why

Identify the highly toxic policies which the Prime Minister appears to be picking ‘off the shelf’

Briefly outline the ideologies of Milton Friedman and Friedrich von Hayek

Explain what is meant by supply-side reforms

Using a diagram, analyse the effects of proposed reforms to regulations on immigration, planning reform, and childcare

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College