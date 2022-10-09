Economics class podcast: Truss vs the ‘anti-growth’ coalition
This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.
Specification:
Fiscal policy, supply-side policy, the role of the state
Click to listen to this podcast or read the transcript and then answer the questions:
Truss vs the ‘anti-growth’ coalition
What are the Prime Minister’s three priorities for the UK economy?
‘If you want lower taxes, you need a leaner state.’ Explain why
Identify the highly toxic policies which the Prime Minister appears to be picking ‘off the shelf’
Briefly outline the ideologies of Milton Friedman and Friedrich von Hayek
Explain what is meant by supply-side reforms
Using a diagram, analyse the effects of proposed reforms to regulations on immigration, planning reform, and childcare
Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College