As the rollout of bivalent boosters for Covid-19 continues, experts are concerned that the US isn’t doing enough to support the development of the next wave of vaccines and treatments that the world needs. In this week’s episode, we hear from White House Covid coordinator Ashish Jha, professor of molecular medicine and cardiologist Eric Topol and the FT’s US pharmaceuticals correspondent Jamie Smyth on what the future of Covid vaccines could and should look like.

For further reading:

Investors ditch vaccine stocks after Joe Biden says ‘pandemic is over’

Joe Biden’s Covid-19 tsar warns millions risk losing access to treatment

On Twitter, follow Jamie Smyth (@JamieSmythF) and Michela Tindera (@mtindera07)

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

