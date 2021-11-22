What to watch in Asia today
Hong Kong: Tony Chung, 20, the youngest person to be convicted under the national security law, will be sentenced today. Chung faces up to seven years in jail.
IAEA: Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, will meet Iranian officials in Tehran ahead of next week’s meeting of IAEA’s board of governors.
Earnings: Chinese mobile phone maker Xiaomi, electric vehicle company XPeng and tech group Kuaishou all release earnings figures today.
Markets: Wall Street stocks diverged on Monday as traders reacted to the news Joe Biden nominated Jay Powell as chair of the Federal Reserve for a second term. The S&P 500 rose in the afternoon, hitting an intraday record high on the strength of financial and energy stocks. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, dipped. Futures were up in Australia ahead of the open. Markets in Japan are closed.
Data: Figures are released for Australia’s manufacturing and services purchasing managers’ indices.
90% of US federal employees have been vaccinated ahead of mandate deadline
About 90 per cent of US federal employees have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 ahead of the deadline later tonight for President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate.
Jeff Zients, the White House’s coronavirus response co-ordinator, said on Monday afternoon the federal government had achieved 95 per cent compliance with the requirement and that 90 per cent of the 3.5m federal workers around the country were already vaccinated.
In the White House, 99 per cent of employees in the executive office of the president had been vaccinated, Zients revealed. Levels of compliance in the Internal Revenue Service, FBI and Customs and Border Protection had hit 98 per cent, 99 per cent and “nearly 98 per cent” respectively.
Biden announced in September that all direct federal employees would have to be vaccinated against Covid-19, and would not be given an option to avoid the requirement by submitting to regular testing or wearing a mask. The deadline was set for the night of November 22, but Zients stressed it was “not a cliff, it’s not an end point” and that unsure workers would be provided counselling or education in an effort to get them over the line.
The federal government’s figures accompanied a plea from top US health officials on Monday for eligible Americans to get vaccinated, or have their booster shots, for Covid-19 against the backdrop of rising new cases heading into the start of the holiday season.
About 92,000 Americans have tested positive for Covid-19 each day over the past week, an increase of 18 per cent over the past week, Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. A month ago, the seven-day average was about 72,500 and close to a three-month low.
Although more than 59 per cent of the US population is fully vaccinated, Walensky said 47m eligible adults and 12m eligible teenagers remain unvaccinated.
About 36m booster shots have been administered, according to the latest CDC data, and about 3m people received their additional doses across Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Zients said.
US stocks mixed in wake of Powell’s nomination for second Fed term
Wall Street stocks diverged on Monday as traders reacted to the news Joe Biden nominated Jay Powell as chair of the Federal Reserve for a second term, with Lael Brainard selected as nominee for vice-chair.
The US’s blue-chip S&P 500 equity index rose 0.4 per cent in the New York afternoon, hitting an intraday record high on the strength of financial and energy stocks. By contrast, after rising at the open, the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite index dipped 0.4 per cent.
Tech stocks are considered particularly sensitive to rising interest rates, with Powell’s renomination expected to result in a more hawkish tilt to the US central bank’s policy than had Brainard been chosen as candidate for Fed chair.
In government debt markets, the yield on the two-year Treasury note, which is sensitive to interest rate expectations, rose to its highest level since March 2020 and was last up 0.07 percentage points to 0.58 per cent, “speaking to the hawkish implications of the nomination for 2022 in particular”, noted BMO strategists on Monday morning.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose around 0.07 percentage points to 1.62 per cent. Bond yields move inversely to their prices.
Read more on the day’s market moves here.