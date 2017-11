Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Saudi Arabia has shocked the world with a wave of arrests of princes, tycoons and former ministers as part of an anti-corruption drive initiated by the Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman. Siona Jenkins discusses the lightning crackdown with Simeon Kerr, Anjli Raval and Arash Massoudi

